Robredo said Leonen, the most senior member of the Court after Gesmundo, had demonstrated qualifications beyond the constitutional requirements for the position.

“Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen is the most senior among all the justices of the Court,” Robredo said, adding that he had proven himself “way beyond the constitutional requirements of competence, independence, probity, and integrity.”

She cited Leonen’s more than 14 years on the Supreme Court, saying his ponencias and separate opinions reflected clarity, depth across legal fields and an understanding of the country’s history and postcolonial and multiethnic realities.

Before joining the Supreme Court in 2012, Leonen served as a public interest lawyer and was involved in negotiations that led to the framework agreement with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, Robredo said.

Robredo also cited Leonen’s leadership roles in the judiciary, including his service as acting chief justice, chair of the Supreme Court’s Second Division, chair of the Senate Electoral Tribunal and House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal, and co-chair of the Management Committee implementing the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations.

The Supreme Court has also identified Leonen as senior associate justice in its official communications.

Robredo said Leonen had helped lead the Court’s digitalization efforts through eCourt PH and the adoption of guidelines on the use of human-centered augmented intelligence in the judiciary.

She also pointed to his work on social justice, human rights and institutional integrity, as well as his earlier public interest law practice involving indigenous peoples, farmers, fishers and other marginalized sectors.

Leonen holds a Master of Laws degree from Columbia University and previously served as dean of the University of the Philippines College of Law.

He has also received honorary Doctor of Laws degrees from the University of Cebu and Saint Louis University in Baguio.

“At this juncture in our political economy, we need his leadership to inspire credibility and genuine social justice — measures which we all share,” Robredo said.

She added that she believed Leonen’s appointment would be acceptable to various sectors, including businesses, government officials and people affected by poverty, inequality and disempowerment.

Robredo furnished copies of the letter to the Judicial and Bar Council and Gesmundo.