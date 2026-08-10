The directive follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order, through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, for government agencies to remain on heightened alert and take preventive measures to protect communities and critical infrastructure.

“I have directed our police units in affected areas to remain on heightened alert, closely monitor developments and coordinate with local government units and other response agencies. They must be ready to immediately conduct search and rescue, retrieval and evacuation operations when needed, while ensuring the safety of our personnel,” Nartatez said.

Malacañang said Marcos was closely monitoring flood-prone areas and rising water levels in dams and reservoirs amid the continuing rains.

The President also directed concerned agencies to closely coordinate on water releases and take preventive measures as conditions develop.

Nartatez said police units should help local governments move residents out of danger before conditions worsen.

“Our local police units must actively assist local governments in preemptive evacuations, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides. We must act early, provide timely warnings and help prevent loss of life rather than wait for the situation to worsen,” he said.

The PNP has activated its Subcommittee on Natural Disaster under the Directorate for Police Community Relations to monitor developments through the PNP Command Center.

Around 800 police personnel have been deployed to affected regions, while about 10,000 reserve personnel are on standby for possible search, rescue and retrieval operations.