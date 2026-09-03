At the Southwestern Institute of Business and Technology, Inc. (SIBTECH) in Pinamalayan, PCpl Cheyserr Anne R. Arriola spoke with BS Criminology students about emerging crime trends affecting students and the risks they may encounter in their daily lives.

The discussion focused not only on identifying potential crimes but also on awareness, vigilance, responsible decision-making, and knowing when and where to seek assistance.

Students were also reminded that crime prevention is a shared responsibility and that they can contribute to keeping themselves and their peers safe by staying informed and alert.

The ORMIN PPO said bringing crime prevention discussions into schools allows young people to better understand emerging threats while encouraging them to take an active role in preventing crime in their communities.

The provincial police office also thanked the SIBTECH administration and students for their participation and support for its crime prevention initiatives.