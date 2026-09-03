The water district said the fire began around 8 p.m. on Saturday, 29 August, in Sitio Palo Doce, Barangay Doña Helen in Basilisa and spread rapidly the following day.

The blaze eventually reached the pumping station in Sitio Manoligao, Barangay Del Pilar in Cagdianao and moved toward the upper portion of the watershed in Barangay Cuarinta, San Jose.

The fire remained active in parts of the watershed as of Thursday.

Clearing operations and a rapid damage assessment were underway to determine the condition of water facilities and the extent of damage.

“Water supply operations will resume once the status of our facilities is declared safe and secure,” the water district said in an advisory.

Repair and restoration work will begin immediately after the assessment, it added.

At noon Thursday, the air temperature reached 34 C, with a dew point of 27 C, producing a heat index of 45 C.

Under such conditions, prolonged exposure or physical activity may cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Residents were advised to drink plenty of water, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, wear light-colored clothing, use umbrellas and limit strenuous activity during midday and afternoon. They were also advised to avoid alcoholic drinks.

The water district appealed for patience and cooperation, acknowledging that the shutdown would worsen the existing water shortage.

“Our priority is public safety and the restoration of water supply service at the earliest possible time,” it said.