Meanwhile, Butuan City in Agusan del Norte recorded a heat index of 42°C.

The monitored areas were placed under the danger level, with heat indices ranging from 42°C to 51°C.

According to PAGASA, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely, while heat stroke is possible with continued exposure in areas under the danger level.

The extreme caution level, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, was also recorded in other areas, including Zamboanga City (41°C), Davao City (40°C), Cotabato City (40°C), General Santos City (39°C), CMU AgroMet in Bukidnon (37°C), and Malaybalay City (33°C).

Under the extreme caution level, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, while heat stroke is probable with continued exposure to high heat indices.

The state weather bureau forecast both extreme caution and danger-level heat indices in areas with high heat index values on Monday (17 August), and Tuesday (18 August).