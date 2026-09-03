More than an awards ceremony, this year’s gathering represents the expanding landscape of Filipino music, where established performers and emerging acts are creating distinct sounds while building audiences across the country.

The main show will feature XONARA, X8, Hazel Faith, CALISTA, BILIB, NEO, 6ENSE, CLOUD 7, ONE SOUTH, NOVA and SYNC, bringing together a varied lineup of artists representing the energy and creativity driving contemporary P-pop.

The celebration of Filipino excellence will extend beyond Metro Manila. The pre-show lineup highlights performers from the country’s three major island groups, with KITTRIX representing Luzon, BELAMOUR and LEEYAN coming from the Visayas, and VRAJA carrying the banner of Mindanao.

Their inclusion gives the event a broader national character and underscores how Filipino musical talent continues to emerge from different regions and communities.

This year’s PPOP Music Awards carries the theme “Music and Wellness,” highlighting music not only as entertainment but also as something that can inspire, connect and contribute to people’s sense of well-being.

Noble Life International will produce the 11th edition as part of the company’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Holding the event at the historic Big Dome also gives the occasion added significance. Generations of Filipino and international music stars have performed inside the Araneta Coliseum, and the arrival of another wave of P-pop acts reflects how the country’s own artists continue to claim bigger stages.

As Filipino music reaches wider audiences and young performers pursue increasingly ambitious careers, the 11th PPOP Music Awards offers another opportunity to recognize the artistry, discipline and originality behind the movement.

On October 18, the Big Dome will become more than an awards venue. It will serve as a showcase of Filipino musical excellence—and a reminder that the future of P-pop continues to be written by talents from across the Philippines.