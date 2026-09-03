“Inaadvise po nating gumamit ng mask kung tayo po ay ‘di maiwasang lumabas,” Mercado said in a radio interview.

(We advise the public to wear masks if going outside cannot be avoided.)

Mercado said N95 masks are preferable, but if unavailable, people may use two surgical masks.

“Pero ang una po d’yan manatili sa loob po ng mga bahay at isara po ‘yung mga pintuan,” he added.

(But the first step is to stay indoors and keep doors closed.)

He said vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women and children, should remain indoors as much as possible because exposure could worsen respiratory conditions and, among older adults, contribute to heart problems.

Mercado also advised households to use air filters and set air-conditioning systems to recirculation mode to avoid drawing in outside air.

The Environmental Management Bureau said Thursday that haze continued to affect several parts of the country.

It recorded unhealthy particulate levels in Talisay City and Zamboanga City.

Air quality was also considered unhealthy for sensitive groups in areas including Palawan State University, the Ateneo de Naga University compound, Garden of Love in Iloilo City, Tacloban City and Calinan National High School in Davao City.