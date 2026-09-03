“Ito ay mas mababa ng halos 12 percent kumpara noong nakaraang taon bagama’t hindi naman eksakto pareho ‘yung panahon ng tag-ulan noong nakaraang taon,” he said.

(This is 12 percent lower compared to the number of cases during the same period last year, even though the intensity of rainfall last year was not the same.)

Among those who contracted leptospirosis this year, the secretary disclosed that 6 percent died.

On the other hand, Mercado said the number of fatalities is lower compared to the 10 percent fatality rate in 2025.

“So ibig sabihin po mukhang nagiging effective ‘yung ating preemptive na treatment, pagbibigay po natin ng doxycycline bilang ating prophylaxis,” he said.

(This means that our preemptive measures have been effective, and this involves providing people with doxycycline as prophylaxis or protection against the disease.)

In the meantime, Mercado assured that the DOH continues to monitor leptospirosis cases in the country.

Though there has been a recent surge in leptospirosis cases in Manila, Mercado assured that the number is now declining, saying, “Ito po ay pababa na nga kaya medyo ano na tayo sa emergency room, kayang-kaya na natin iservice ‘yung ating mga pasyenteng dumarating.)

(The cases have dropped, and our government hospitals can handle the incoming patients.)

Despite the floods in Central Luzon, the secretary said the number of cases is “within manageable levels.”

“Halos kalahati lang nung ating leptospirosis bed na nakalaan para dito sa Central Luzon ang currently occupied,” said the secretary.

(Almost half of the leptospirosis beds are currently occupied in Central Luzon.)

“So marami pa tayong capacity to anticipate any surge,” assured Mercado.

(So we still have a lot of capacity to anticipate any surge.)

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted through the urine of infected animals, including rats.

People can become infected by ingesting contaminated food or water, as well as through the exposure of broken skin, open wounds or mucous membranes to contaminated water or soil.