That musical love affair continues when Air Supply brings its “A Matter of Time Tour” to Ilagan City, Isabela, for a special concert on October 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at The Capital Arena.

The Northern Luzon engagement offers fans outside Metro Manila a rare opportunity to experience the unmistakable harmonies and romantic melodies that have made Air Supply one of soft rock’s most recognizable names.

More than 50 years into their journey, Russell and Hitchcock continue to find audiences eager to hear the songs that helped define an era. Their longevity has also introduced their catalog to younger listeners, allowing Air Supply’s music to travel from one generation to another.

The Ilagan show is expected to become a major entertainment attraction in the region, drawing concertgoers from Isabela as well as nearby provinces. With an international act taking center stage at The Capital Arena, the event also reflects Northern Luzon’s growing presence on the country’s live entertainment circuit.

Nexus Collaboration, which is mounting the concert in partnership with the City Government of Ilagan, promises a production designed to complement an evening built around music, memories and romance.

Tickets are available through Veentix, with VVIP Floor seats priced at ₱13,852, Platinum Floor at ₱10,660, VIP at ₱8,532, Gold Floor at ₱7,469, Lower Box at ₱6,405 and Upper Box at ₱3,213. Ticket charges are already included in the listed prices.

For longtime followers, the concert will be another chance to revisit songs attached to treasured memories. For younger fans, it could be an opportunity to discover why Air Supply continues to hold such an extraordinary place in the hearts of Filipino music lovers.

When Russell and Hitchcock finally take the stage in Ilagan, they will be bringing more than five decades of hits with them. They will also be renewing a musical romance with the Philippines that has seemingly never gone out of style.

And when the opening notes of those familiar ballads fill The Capital Arena, thousands of Filipino fans will once again be reminded why, when it comes to Air Supply, some love songs truly never die.