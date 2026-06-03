Air Supply sets Manila return

Legendary soft rock duo Air Supply is making their way back to Manila as part of their A Matter of Time Tour, bringing their signature romantic ballads and decades-spanning catalog to local fans.
The concert is scheduled for 26 October at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. The show promises a night of nostalgia, featuring some of the duo’s most enduring hits alongside newer material.
The tour also supports their upcoming album A Matter of Time, marking their first studio release in 15 years and adding a fresh chapter to their long-running career in soft rock.
Tickets will be available starting 8 June at 12 p.m.