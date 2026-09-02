CIDG Director Police Major General Robert AA Morico II received a report stating that at around 1:30 PM, the CIDG Zambales Provincial Field Unit together with Masinloc Municipal Police Station and Provincial Intelligence Team of Zambales, conducted a buy-bust operation in a gasoline station in in Barangay Inhobol, Masinloc, Zambales.

The operation led to the arrest of three suspects while trading petroleum products without permit or authority from the Department of of Energy. Likewise, the gasoline station was found to have no Certificate of Compliance (COC). The authorities confiscated P2,608,264.60 worth of petroleum products.

Likewise at same day, from 2:50 PM to 5:00 PM, the CIDG Bataan Provincial Field Unit together with the Special Operations Team of CIDG Regional Field Unit 3, and San Narciso Municipal Police Station conducted buy-bust operation in another gasoline station in Barangay Patrocinio, San Narciso, Zambales that resulted in the arrest of two arrested suspects, and confiscation of 17,488 liters of alleged illicit petroleum products valued at approximately P1,397,996.50. The suspect was caught while caught while selling and trading petroleum products without permit or authority from the Department of Energy.

The Director emphasized that the State protects the public interest and national security by strengthening the regulation of petroleum products. Under Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, it is illegal to sell or distribute petroleum products for profit without the necessary license or authority from the proper authorities. He further stated that Presidential Decree 1865 (Illegal Trading in Petroleum Products) which amended BP 33 —was enacted to address the emerging unfair trade practices and ensure energy conservation.