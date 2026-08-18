Among the measures is the development of a real-time monitoring dashboard that will provide centralized tracking of the status and movement of goods.

The BOC is also installing additional closed-circuit television cameras and deploying more personnel to identified storage and holding areas.

The agency is planning to procure body-worn cameras for personnel involved in the inspection and handling of goods to strengthen accountability during operations.

Customs has also stepped up coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard to reinforce security over goods in its custody.

Officials conducted site inspections at the ports of Cebu and Surigao to assess the implementation of the measures. Surigao was the site of one of the largest seizures of illicit cigarettes in BOC history.

The BOC is also prioritizing the disposal of seized, forfeited and abandoned goods that have completed the required legal processes.

The agency said faster disposal would prevent prolonged storage, free up space and ensure goods are disposed of in accordance with existing laws and regulations.