During his appearance on Melai Cantiveros’ “Kuan On Juan,” Chan looked back on a musical journey that began when he was only 13 years old.

“God has blessed me as a songwriter because He gave me my talent. I was only 13 years old when I started composing,” Chan shared.

Remarkably, his gift for melody developed without formal knowledge of musical notation.

“You know I cannot read notes, I cannot write notes because I never learned,” he admitted.

His passion for music was influenced by his grandmother from Cebu, while his teenage years gave him opportunities to discover the joy of performing. He volunteered for a radio program and sang at school activities, including songs popularized by The Platters.

His natural ability to entertain eventually caught the attention of ABS-CBN. In 1965, while still a college student, Chan was offered the chance to host the television program “9 Teeners.”

“They saw me emceeing and singing in school concerts, they approached me and said: ‘We would like to do a TV show, would you like to host it?’ But I was still in college at that time,” he recalled.

Another important milestone followed in 1967 with his first record, “Afterglow.” Chan acknowledged that it was not an immediate commercial breakthrough, but it helped open doors for him as an original songwriter.

“Well, it did not really become a hit, but it was an original song that created a stir,” he said.

His career would eventually produce songs that became part of the Filipino musical landscape. After spending years working overseas, Chan returned to the Philippines in 1986 and went on to release memorable compositions including “Tell Me Your Name,” “Beautiful Girl” and “Please Be Careful With My Heart.”

Then came the song that would forever connect his voice with Christmas in the Philippines.

“Christmas in Our Hearts,” written by Chan and Rina Cañiza and recorded as a duet with his daughter Liza, became an enduring holiday favorite. Decades later, the song continues to return every Christmas season, introducing Chan’s music to new generations of listeners.

Despite his success in entertainment, Chan never abandoned the practical lessons he learned from his father, a businessman who supported his songwriting but also encouraged him to build a stable livelihood.

That advice led Chan to maintain a life in business alongside his music. He remains involved in the sugar industry in Negros, but no amount of professional responsibility has diminished his desire to compose and perform.

“That’s why I’m active in my business but I can never forsake God’s gift of music to me,” Chan said. “And I’m happy with my music and my music brings joy to people.”

For Chan, growing older has also brought a greater appreciation for health and family. He shared that he watches what he eats and devotes time to exercise every morning.

“Nobody lives forever but you try to protect and preserve your health for your children and your grandchildren,” he said.

And then there is the annual phenomenon that Chan himself never planned: the social media memes signaling the arrival of the “ber” months.

Every year, Filipinos jokingly portray the OPM icon as waiting for September to arrive before emerging to herald the country’s famously long Christmas celebration. Instead of being bothered by the running joke, Chan embraces the affection behind it.

“I don’t know who created that. I did not create that, I swear,” he said with amusement. “Well, I feel flattered. I feel complimented.”

Beyond the humor, however, Chan sees something more meaningful in the continued popularity of his music.

For an artist whose career has stretched across generations, having songs that still find their way into Filipino homes, celebrations and memories is a blessing he does not take for granted.

“Every day I thank God for the gift of music that He has gifted me with,” Chan said.

And perhaps that explains why, after more than six decades in the industry, Jose Mari Chan continues to write, sing and share his music. His songs have given him an extraordinary career, but he believes their greater purpose is found in what they give to others.

“The songs that I’ve written, they bring joy to people,” Chan said. “That’s my gift back to God.”