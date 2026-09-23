APAYAO — Indigenous peoples (IPs), members and officers of the Save Apayao Peoples Organization (SAPO) in Conner, Apayao, have assailed OceanaGold and Copper Fields Mining Corporation (CFMC) over their ongoing lobbying and information campaigns regarding proposed mining exploration.

According to SAPO, in letters sent to local barangay officials on 22 September 2026, the companies requested time during regular council sessions to present updates on their field-based investigations and conduct further community consultations. Residents argue that these repeated requests disregard the opposition to mining exploration already expressed across the municipality.

Opponents said continued corporate lobbying undermines rights guaranteed under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, specifically the right to a balanced and healthful ecology and the right to effective public participation. They contend that genuine public participation includes the right to express non-consent without facing continuous pressure under the guise of information drives.