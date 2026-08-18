Before the official arrival of the “ber” season, OPM living legend and Mr. Christmas himself, Jose Mari Chan, waves to all of us as he is set to bring cheers, joy and Christmas carols in an upcoming concert this December.

The much-beloved King of Philippine Christmas Carols returns to the Newport Performing Arts Theater on 12 December at 8 p.m. in a concert billed as A Christmas With OPM Icons.

General public selling of tickets is slated for 29 August, while the pre-sale runs from 20 to 22 August.

His pre-Christmas concert, Timeless Harmonies, with The Company, is now sold out, a month ahead of its 12 September performance at 8 p.m. at the Music Museum.

Chan is known for his classic “Christmas in Our Hearts,” one of the biggest-selling OPM songs, which was even adapted into a musical theater production.