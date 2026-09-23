The report stated that the Pangolin was found roaming around a residential property in Cavite. With the help of the DENR-Biodiversity Management Bureau (DENR-BMB) CALABARZON, the animal was safely returned to Palawan for proper checkup.

Veterinarian Dr. Glenn Rebong helped check the animal’s condition, citing that the animal was alert, healthy, and can be released on the same day.

After further preparation and coordination with pertinent offices, the animal was successfully returned to its natural habitat that morning.

The Palawan Pangolin is one of the critically endangered species under the PCSD Resolution No. 23-967, and can only be found here.