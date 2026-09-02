Elijah Canlas confirmed rumors that he and girlfriend Miles Ocampo had broken up, putting an end to weeks of speculation about their relationship.

Canlas made the admission during an online interview with Ogie Diaz on Tuesday, 1 September.

“As much as I've been trying to keep it private, siyempre I'm going through it, pero dahil nga lumalabas na siya, I think it's time for me to say, opo, totoo siya [na hiwalay na kami],” he said.

“Out of respect for Miles, siyempre I will always have love for her; kailangan sabihin na lang din para wala nang speculations na mas magpapalala pa sa pinagdadaanan namin.”

The breakup marked another painful chapter for the couple, who first called it quits in November 2023 before reconciling a few months later. Rumors of another split surfaced in late July.

“Ayun yung masakit na part about it, kasi when we got back together, thinking, you know, this is it, but that's what happens with relationships,” Canlas said.

“Binigay namin ang lahat. We broke up mutually and very amicably. Walang hate, at least on my part.

“Masakit yung ganung klase na mutual, yung wala namang problema pero na-realize niyo lang na baka hindi na talaga match.”