Kira Balinger has addressed rumors that she was the female celebrity alluded to in a blind item involving JM Ibarra and Fyang Smith.

During the “Deep Truth” segment of Gandang Gabi Vice last Sunday, 20 September, where Smith and Ibarra were guests, Smith presented a statement to Vice Ganda and co-hosts Divine Tetay, Verna Joy Periwinkle and Vince Maristela, who were asked to determine whether it was “trot” (truth) or “charot” (false).

“May isang babaeng nagyaya kay JM sa isang event para umakyat sa kwarto,” Smith said, giving a clue that the incident happened during their first Star Magic Ball.

The female celebrity reportedly invited Ibarra personally to accompany her to her room to continue the after-party celebration.

“Nalaman ko kasi nagsabi siya [JM] sa akin. Alam mo yung parang [sabi niya], ‘Let’s have an after-party in my room,’” Smith recalled, adding that the female celebrity was older than her.

“Mas older sa akin,” Fyang added.

“Ngumiti na lang ako kasi baka magmukhang wala akong respeto. English ’yon, e [yung pagkakasabi],” Ibarra recalled.

Based on the clues, Vice Ganda, Vince, Divine Tetay and Verna believed the story was “trot,” which Smith affirmed.

“Sabi ko sa ’yo, girl, e. Di ba, at least, nice try,” Smith concluded.

Although no name was mentioned during the segment, some netizens speculated about the identity of the female celebrity, with Kira Balinger among those mentioned.

On Monday, 21 September, Balinger reposted on her Instagram Stories an official statement released by her official fan page.

“We are writing this to address the ongoing discussions and widespread rumors on social media about the blind item concerning ‘the leading man of a popular love team being invited to a hotel room by an actress.’

“While we acknowledge that the incident mentioned in the blind item did occur, we are issuing this statement to set the record straight regarding who was involved.

“To end the unwarranted harassment, false accusations, and baseless speculations immediately: it was NOT Kira Balinger.”

The statement also added: “In respect to all the artists involved, their management, and their respective fanbases, we won’t be dropping any names or adding fuel to the fire.

“But we will not stand by while Kira’s name is dragged into false claims.”

The statement likewise encouraged “everyone to be more responsible and do fact-check before making damaging assumptions online.”

“If you have watched the full video, both the host and the guests specifically emphasized not to make assumptions since no names were ever dropped.

“Let’s create a healthier digital space for all fandoms,” the statement added.

In a reposted message, Balinger herself quipped: “Afam po ang type ko.”