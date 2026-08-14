“Not really! But it’s okay cause busy sa work. It’s hard to ignore those blessings and spend time with the family, of course,” Elijah shared when asked if he was currently happy.

He acknowledged that behind his professional commitments is a private struggle he is still trying to process.

“It’s not the happiest moment of my life. I’m really going through it,” he admitted.

For Elijah, staying grounded means appreciating what remains good in his life and directing his energy toward the things and relationships that matter.

“Pero just living life and focusing on work and focusing on the people around us,” he continued.

The actor also became emotional while speaking about what he has been experiencing, adding, “Baka umiyak pa ako, e!”

While Elijah did not elaborate on the circumstances behind this difficult chapter, his candid admission offered a glimpse of how he is coping—taking life as it comes, remaining grateful for his blessings, and finding comfort in work, family, and the people around him.