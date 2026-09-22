“Sa ngayon ay, again, pinag-uusapan pa rin iyan. Mabigat po talaga kasi kung pagsasabay-sabayin lahat, so noon pa naman ang gusto ng Pangulo ay balansiyado, tumaas man ang presyo ng krudo ay hindi naman masyadong mararamdaman ng ating mga commuters dahil, kung tataas man ang pamasahe,” Castro said.

She added that the government is continuing to address the needs of the transport sector.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the Department of Transportation is exhausting available options to help drivers and operators before considering higher fares.

“Pinipiga pa muna natin ang gobyerno kung ano pang puwedeng gawin para makatulong sa mga tsuper at transport operator na hindi ipasa sa mga commuters ang pasanin. Kung pagtaas ng pamasahe ay sana maging last resort natin,” Lopez said in a statement read by Castro during the Palace briefing.

Lopez said the DoTr continues to implement fuel discounts and toll exemptions for buses. He added that a targeted subsidy for transport groups through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program was discussed during a recent UPLIFT meeting with Executive Secretary Ralph Recto.

“Tuloy-tuloy parin ang DOTr initiatives para maibsan ang pagtaas ng presyo ng langis, tulad ng fuel discount, free toll sa mga buses. At napag-usapan na rin sa UPLIFT meeting last week with ES Ralph Recto ang targeted subsidy para sa mga transport group sa pamamagitan ng AICS,” Lopez said.

Other assistance measures include toll exemptions for provincial buses, an extended terminal fee waiver for public utility vehicles at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange until the end of the year, and monthly terminal fee waivers at 86 SM public transport terminals nationwide.

Castro said commuters are also benefiting from a 50 percent discount on MRT-3 and LRT-2 fares, a P1 Ro-Ro terminal fee and free ride programs implemented with various government agencies.

“So, ilan lamang po ito sa mga ibinibigay na tulong ng ating pamahalaan para maibsan kahit na papaano or kakaunti ang nangyayaring krisis sa Middle East,” she said.

The Palace also stressed that international oil prices are being driven by developments beyond the government’s control, particularly tensions in the Middle East.

“Ang nakakaapekto po sa atin, especially sa inflation, ay ang oil at ang food na halos hindi po talaga kagustuhan ng gobyerno, hindi po natin masisisi sa gobyerno iyong nangyayaring giyera sa Middle East. So, ang makokontrol lamang po ng Pangulo at ng administrasyon eh kung paano tutulungan ang iba nating mga kababayan,” Castro said.

On the possible suspension of fuel excise taxes once crude oil prices breach the government’s trigger level, Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. may decide on the matter within the week.