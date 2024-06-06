Miles Ocampo: Conquers depression and lands her first lead role in ‘Padyak Princess’

TV5’s Noontime Princess Miles Ocampo is going into bigger and more challenging projects this year as she stars in her own TV series Padyak Princess, set to premiere on TV5 this Monday, 10 June.

Miles takes on the role of Princess, a charming and determined young woman who dreams of someday reviving her family’s reputation and her barangay’s golden days. To make ends meet for her family, Princess must step up as the breadwinner. As her story unfolds, she faces life’s challenges with courage, determination and a dash of humor.

Miles, the former child star turned award-winning actress, is known for her remarkable versatility. Padyak Princess promises to deliver an entertaining story filled with heartwarming moments, inspiring triumphs and unforgettable characters that will delight noontime viewers.

Miles happily shared that ever since her early childhood days, she dreamt of seeing herself on TV.

“Bata pa lang po ako gusto ko na talaga mag artista para sa pamilya ko sinasabi nga po ng parents ko na bata pa lang ako gusto ko na pumasok sa loob ng box. Ito talaga ang pangarap ko pero may pagkakataon mainit ang panahon nakakapagod pero babalik at babalik ka pa rin dito sa una mong ginagawa. I’m grateful kasi para talaga ito sa family ko (Eversince I wanted to be an actress my parents told me that I really wanted to be on TV. There are also struggles along the way, but you will always go back),” Miles said.

The lead star of Padyak Princess also recalled the chapter in her life where she felt low and almost gave up.

“Aaminin po ako pinagdaanan ko yan after my operation grabe bloated talaga ako sobrang depressing lalo na sa trabaho natin dapat lagi tayo presentable kailangan ganito ang weight natin kumbaga may template palagi ang itsura ng isang artista so di mo talaga maiiwasan dumaan doon sa anu ba yan napapagod na ako parang lagi ko na lang pinoproblema ang weight ko (I admit I went through a depression because of my weight. Its hard to be in this job, there is a template on how one should look and it’s unavaoidable to feel depressed if you’re gaining weight),” she said.

Joining this exciting new series is an ensemble cast led by Ara Mina, Ces Quesada, Christian Vasquez, Cris Villanueva, Yayo Aguila, Gillian Vicencio, Jameson Blake, Jem Manicad, Joao Constancia, Karissa Toliongco, Kira Balinger, David Remo and Miel Espinoza.

Catch Miles Ocampo as TV5’s Padyak Princess, airing Mondays to Fridays at 11:15 a.m. beginning 10 June with same day catch-up on BuKo at 7:30 p.m.