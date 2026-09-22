Tamara Smart is ready for fans to see a fiercer side of Thalia Grace when Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns for its third season.
Stepping into the role of Zeus’ daughter, Smart revealed that portraying the powerful demigod required her to fully embrace Thalia’s intense personality and fearless energy.
“There’s a level of delusion that comes with Thalia,” Smart said. “You have to be unafraid to be 100 percent all the time.”
She explained that Thalia is never one to hold back, whether she is expressing anger, sadness or standing her ground. “She’s 100 percent angry. She’s 100 percent sad,” she said.
Playing such a strong-willed character also meant committing physically and emotionally to every scene. Smart shared that she often had to apologize to co-star Walker Scobell, who plays Percy Jackson, after their intense exchanges.
“I had to apologize before scenes because I was invading personal space,” she said. “I don’t want to be screaming in a 17-year-old’s face.”
Despite the intensity, Smart described the experience as a rewarding one, especially as she explored Thalia’s confidence and strength.
“To play a confident, powerful woman, you just have to send it,” she said.
Smart also teased the evolving dynamic between Thalia and Percy, saying their relationship was one of the highlights of the new season.
“It’s been us since day one,” she said of working with Scobell. “I’ve never really had a brother. This is the closest thing I’ll get to it.”
“There’s a lot of love here, and I’m really excited for you guys to see this,” she added, describing their pairing as a “legendary character combo” for the upcoming season.
With Thalia’s arrival bringing new challenges and alliances, Smart summed up season three simply: “Women run it.”
Percy Jackson and the Olympians season three is set to continue the adventures of Percy and his fellow demigods as they face bigger threats and new characters from Rick Riordan’s beloved world of greek mythology.