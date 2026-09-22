Tamara Smart is ready for fans to see a fiercer side of Thalia Grace when Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns for its third season.

Stepping into the role of Zeus’ daughter, Smart revealed that portraying the powerful demigod required her to fully embrace Thalia’s intense personality and fearless energy.

“There’s a level of delusion that comes with Thalia,” Smart said. “You have to be unafraid to be 100 percent all the time.”

She explained that Thalia is never one to hold back, whether she is expressing anger, sadness or standing her ground. “She’s 100 percent angry. She’s 100 percent sad,” she said.

Playing such a strong-willed character also meant committing physically and emotionally to every scene. Smart shared that she often had to apologize to co-star Walker Scobell, who plays Percy Jackson, after their intense exchanges.

“I had to apologize before scenes because I was invading personal space,” she said. “I don’t want to be screaming in a 17-year-old’s face.”