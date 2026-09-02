The suspects were identified as alias Almar, 36; alias Cristopher, 26; and alias Imbran, 19, all residents of Taguig.

Police seized P700 in alleged bets and three P1 coins reportedly being used in the game.

During a subsequent body search, police said they recovered a caliber .38 revolver loaded with three rounds of ammunition from Almar.

An improvised firearm locally known as a “sumpak,” loaded with one round, was allegedly recovered from Cristopher.

Almar and Cristopher face complaints for alleged violations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Presidential Decree 1602 on illegal gambling.

Imbran faces a complaint for alleged violation of PD 1602.

The suspects and seized evidence were turned over to the Taguig City Police Station for documentation and filing of appropriate complaints.