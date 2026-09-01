Vice President Sara Duterte will keynote the Masa Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) Economic Empowerment Summit on Saturday at the Dynasty Court Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City, which will present guideposts for nation-building amid issues of corruption, disasters and other challenges facing the country.
“Vice President Sara is expected to discuss pressing problems facing the country today,” Benito Ranque, MASADA founding chairman, told the DAILY TRIBUNE.
He said the summit, which will gather participants from across Mindanao, will discuss key guideposts for economic and political recovery.
Ranque said more than 1,000 civic and business leaders and other stakeholders from Mindanao are expected to converge to forge resolutions on the region’s economy, good governance, corruption, disaster preparedness and national resilience.
Ranque said other distinguished resource persons have also been confirmed to join the summit.
“We have identified pressing issues that Mindanao urgently needs to address — unabated corruption, food security, climate change and investments — to serve as our roadmap for economic recovery,” he said.
He said the Philippines has been ranked by the World Bank as the world’s most disaster-prone country, facing an average of 20 to 30 typhoons a year, along with earthquakes and other natural hazards.