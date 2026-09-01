Vice President Sara Duterte will keynote the Masa Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) Economic Empowerment Summit on Saturday at the Dynasty Court Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City, which will present guideposts for nation-building amid issues of corruption, disasters and other challenges facing the country.

“Vice President Sara is expected to discuss pressing problems facing the country today,” Benito Ranque, MASADA founding chairman, told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

He said the summit, which will gather participants from across Mindanao, will discuss key guideposts for economic and political recovery.