The initiative is in line with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen measures protecting students and teachers and keeping schools safe.

“Protecting students and teachers in schools requires efforts from various stakeholders,” Nartatez said.

“And we in the PNP are ready to extend assistance and impart knowledge through training sessions that will educate parents and teachers in the interest of the safety and welfare of learners,” he added.

DepEd is currently conducting protection sessions addressing bullying, online sexual abuse and violent extremism.

The department is also expanding its Kaagapay Program, which trains parents to recognize “red flags” in their children’s behavior.

Nartatez said the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group and Women and Children Protection Center could assist in the sessions and provide expertise to help parents and teachers identify and address concerns involving violence and other criminal activities.

The PNP chief stressed that protecting children cannot be left to schools and law enforcement agencies alone, saying cooperation among government agencies, parents, teachers and other stakeholders is necessary.

“While concerns regarding violence in schools persist, the PNP is committed to bolstering our initiatives and partnerships with other stakeholders to ensure the security of our learners and teachers,” Nartatez said.

The PNP is also coordinating with DepEd and other advocates on active shooter safety drills in schools.

Police said the preparedness activities are being developed to strengthen school safety while avoiding unnecessary trauma among students.