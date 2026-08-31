“Hindi natin kayang solusyunan ang karahasan sa mga paaralan kung sa loob lang ng classroom tayo kumikilos. Ang tahanan ang ating unang depensa,” Angara said.

The department is expanding its Kaagapay Program under DepEd Memorandum No. 002, while working with the Department of Social Welfare and Development to align it with the Parent Effectiveness Service program established under Republic Act No. 11908.

The programs are intended to give parents guidance on identifying warning signs, dealing with behavioral problems and coordinating with school Child Protection Committees and guidance personnel.

DepEd's parent-teacher training program, being conducted from July to November, includes sessions on bullying and cyberbullying, online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, child sexual abuse and exploitation material, violent extremism, parenting strategies and online safety.

The training also covers reporting and referral mechanisms for cases that may require intervention by schools or other government agencies.

DepEd said the sessions are being conducted in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol.

Regional and division personnel handling learner rights and protection, along with education specialists in values education, are being trained to facilitate sessions at the division and school levels.

The department is also coordinating with Parent-Teacher Associations and School Governing Councils to incorporate parent education into existing learner-protection measures.

Angara said parents should talk to their children regularly and work with teachers to detect problems before they escalate.

“Kailangan nating matutunang mapansin ang mga red flags at pagbabago sa kilos ng bata bago pa man umabot sa pananakit o bullying,” he said.###