A 54-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two women with a kitchen knife and steel pipe and damaging a vehicle during an incident in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, on 31 August 2026.
Police said the incident occurred at around 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, a married and unemployed resident of Urdaneta City, initially went to a sari-sari store and asked one of the victims, a 39-year-old married store owner, to lend him cigarettes.
When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly left but returned shortly afterward armed with a kitchen knife and steel pipe. He allegedly threatened to kill the woman and attempted to enter the store, prompting her to lock the door.
The suspect then allegedly proceeded to the compound of another victim, a 42-year-old vegetable vendor, where he again issued threats while armed with the knife and steel pipe.
According to the initial investigation, the suspect also allegedly threw stones at the victim’s house and struck the windshield of her brown Isuzu MU-X, causing damage.
The suspect fled after the incident, prompting personnel of the Urdaneta City Police Station to launch a hot pursuit operation.
Police eventually arrested the suspect within Urdaneta City and recovered a kitchen knife from his possession.
He was brought to the Urdaneta District Hospital for medical examination before being taken to the Urdaneta City Police Station for proper disposition.
The suspect is facing complaints for trespassing, grave threats, malicious mischief and violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 6.