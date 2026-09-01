A 54-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two women with a kitchen knife and steel pipe and damaging a vehicle during an incident in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, on 31 August 2026.

Police said the incident occurred at around 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, a married and unemployed resident of Urdaneta City, initially went to a sari-sari store and asked one of the victims, a 39-year-old married store owner, to lend him cigarettes.

When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly left but returned shortly afterward armed with a kitchen knife and steel pipe. He allegedly threatened to kill the woman and attempted to enter the store, prompting her to lock the door.