The operation, conducted with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 1, ended at 10:54 p.m. and resulted in the recovery of three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing 4.11 grams of suspected shabu valued at P27,948 based on the standard drug price.

Police also recovered a dusted genuine P500 bill used in the operation and a black Suzuki Smash 115 motorcycle.

Authorities said the evidence was marked and inventoried at the scene in the presence of the suspect and mandatory witnesses, as required by law.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old married vendor was arrested in Balungao after police conducting patrol operations spotted him inside a blue Mitsubishi Lancer at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the public market.

Police said officers approached the vehicle and saw in plain view a tooter and an opened heat-sealed plastic sachet containing suspected shabu residue.

Further inspection led to the discovery of a .22-caliber revolver without markings and five live .22-caliber rounds beside the driver's seat. The suspect failed to present documents authorizing his possession of the firearm.

Police also confiscated the tooter and sachet containing suspected drug residue.

The operation was conducted under Oplan Sita and is being treated as a violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Both suspects and the recovered evidence were placed under the custody of their respective municipal police stations for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.