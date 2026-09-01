One man was rescued while another went missing after they attempted to cross the Tarlac River on Tuesday, 1 September.
According to the Tarlac City Government, the two men tried to cross the river near Aquino Bridge at around noon when they reached a deeper portion of the water.
Personnel of the Tarlac City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) managed to rescue one of the men, while his companion went underwater and remained missing.
Authorities launched a search and rescue operation for the missing man.
Following the incident, the Tarlac City Government warned the public against going near the Tarlac River.
“Huwag na nating ilagay sa panganib ang ating sarili at huwag nang dagdagan ang panganib at trabaho ng ating Rescue Team,” the city government said.