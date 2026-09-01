Personnel of the Tarlac City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) managed to rescue one of the men, while his companion went underwater and remained missing.

Authorities launched a search and rescue operation for the missing man.

Following the incident, the Tarlac City Government warned the public against going near the Tarlac River.

“Huwag na nating ilagay sa panganib ang ating sarili at huwag nang dagdagan ang panganib at trabaho ng ating Rescue Team,” the city government said.