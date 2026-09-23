BAGUIO CITY — The city government of Baguio is reviewing plans to deploy a new round of emergency financial aid for local public utility drivers hit by persistent fuel price increases and pending requests for transport fare hikes.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said a significant number of transport workers have raised concerns over elevated fuel expenses, prompting calls for an upward adjustment in passenger fares. He brought the issue to Department of Transportation (DOTr) Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez during recent talks.

While national transport officials are monitoring the drivers' circumstances, Magalong explained that official approval from oversight agencies is strictly required before any fare revisions can be implemented. The mayor stressed that rate adjustments must follow formal regulatory processes to deliver a viable, long-term resolution rather than a temporary fix.

Pending action from the national transport agency, Magalong directed the city's Management Committee to assess the provision of immediate local financial relief.

The proposed aid would build on previous relief measures administered by the city.

Earlier this year, the Baguio local government distributed more than P14.9 million using its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) allocation. That effort provided P5,000 each to 2,181 public utility jeepney drivers, while 1,485 taxi and public utility vehicle drivers received P3,000 each. The city also implemented an Emergency Transport Support Program that funded evening return trips for jeepney drivers to keep public transit active during peak hours.

City officials are now examining remaining contingency budgets to determine the scale and coverage of the new support package.