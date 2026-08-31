The personal glimpse captured a different side of Gonzaga, whose life has largely unfolded before audiences through television, movies and social media. This time, the cameras chronicled a deeply personal transition as she and Morada prepared to become parents together.

Their long-awaited moment eventually arrived in August, when the couple welcomed their first child.

The birth marks a significant new beginning for Gonzaga and Morada, shifting their story from life as husband and wife to the joys and responsibilities of raising a family.

For Gonzaga, motherhood also opens an entirely new chapter beyond her familiar world of entertainment and online content. While fans have followed many of her professional and personal milestones over the years, this journey carries a distinctly different meaning as she experiences parenthood for the first time.

As Gonzaga and Morada settle into their new life with their baby, their growing family begins a story filled with firsts—new experiences, new responsibilities and memories they will now create as parents.