The visit also opened discussions on new business opportunities that could emerge from the expansion of electric transport in the region. LTFRB-10 said it supports initiatives promoting cleaner and more sustainable public transportation.

The sighting of Green GSM Taxi EV units in Cagayan de Oro suggests that pilot testing may already be underway. However, an official launch date has yet to be announced.

Earlier this month, the City Council’s Committee on Transportation announced plans to conduct a comprehensive study on the proposed rollout of Green GSM electric taxis in Northern Mindanao, emphasizing the need to protect existing taxi operators and drivers.

Councilor Enrico Salcedo said the city government aims to balance the shift toward cleaner transportation with the need to ensure that traditional public transport stakeholders are not adversely affected.

Before finalizing recommendations, city officials will consult with the LTFRB, EV operators, taxi associations and other transport stakeholders to gather their views and address potential concerns.

The proposed introduction of Green GSM electric taxis is part of the growing shift toward more environmentally friendly transportation in the Philippines.

Local officials, however, stressed that modernization initiatives must be carefully planned to protect jobs, promote fair competition and ensure a smooth transition for the transport industry.

The City Council’s review is expected to help determine how electric taxi services can be integrated into Cagayan de Oro’s public transportation system while considering the interests of commuters, drivers, operators and the local economy.