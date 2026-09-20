During the operation, personnel flagged down a maroon Toyota Revo bearing plate number XHC 226. Assorted cigarettes allegedly being transported without proper documentation were observed in plain view inside the vehicle, resulting in the apprehension of alias “Odin,” 33, married, a driver and a resident of Barangay Cormatan, Poona Piagapo, Lanao del Norte.

Confiscated during the operation were 250 reams of Green Cannon Menthol cigarettes and 495 reams of Red Modern cigarettes, with a combined estimated market value of P596,000, along with the Toyota Revo used in their transport.

The apprehended individual was brought to Linamon MPS for documentation and proper disposition and was referred to the Bureau of Customs for appropriate action. Meanwhile, the vehicle and confiscated items are temporarily under the custody of the 1st PMFC, LDN PPO, pending turnover to the Bureau of Customs.

Sua commended the operating personnel for their vigilance and emphasized the importance of sustained checkpoint operations and interagency coordination in preventing the transport of illicit and undocumented goods.