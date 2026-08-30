Media protection, and other calls

Citing the country’s 114th ranking in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, the CHR stressed that the lack of accountability for crimes against media workers perpetuates a dangerous cycle of impunity, contributing to a volatile media landscape in the Philippines.

“The CHR thus urges the State to prioritize swift justice for victims and their families,” the institution said.

“Red-tagging and other forms of intimidation also threaten journalists and the public’s right to information,” it added.

The nation’s human rights institution, however, noted that the Supreme Court has ruled that red-tagging, vilification, labelling, and guilt by association constitute threats to a person’s life, liberty, and security.

The CHR’s National Inquiry on Red-Tagging likewise found journalists and media practitioners among those frequently targeted, particularly for reporting deemed critical of government programs and policies. It recommended legislation penalizing red-tagging as a distinct offence.

“As the country’s national human rights institution, the CHR continues to strengthen mechanisms for the protection and welfare of media workers,” the human rights commission stated.

Its partnership with the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) supports information-sharing, case build-up, and assistance for affected journalists.

Meanwhile, the CHR reiterated its support for the decriminalization of libel and cyberlibel, urging Congress to consolidate and prioritize these measures and replace imprisonment with proportionate civil remedies.

“At the same time, measures against disinformation must safeguard constitutional rights,” the CHR said, noting the proposed Digital Media Anti-False Information Act, which imposes prison terms and fines on individuals found guilty of spreading false information.

The institution, however, recognized that emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, pose new risks to press freedom.

“The CHR urges the State to protect journalists’ data, communications, and sources as part of its duty to safeguard press freedom, while ensuring that responses to emerging technologies uphold human rights,” it stated.

“This National Press Freedom Day, the CHR calls on the government to address impunity and foster a safe and enabling civic space free from censorship and intimidation,” the human rights commission added.