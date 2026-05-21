Romualdez camp says Mabanta case not about press freedom

“We have said before this is not about press freedom. In fact we encourage people if they have anything against any person, they can report that to authorities. But we should always follow the process,” she said.

Atienza had aired out a similar sentiment weeks prior after PGMN prefaced the posting of the supposed video that was the subject of “extortion” case through their website.

In a lengthy statement posted on 10 May, the network alleged that it was actually the camp of Romualdez that had approached them rather than the other way around based on the report of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

They claimed that they were not extortionists and that no money was ever sought from the politician in exchange for the video to be archived.

“We did not DEMAND money to bury this story. We had no intention of burying it,” the post read.

“This is now absolutely, undeniably and fundamentally SUPPRESSION OF PRESS FREEDOM,” it added.

Regardless of the veracity of the information being shared by both parties, a cyber warrant was officially issued through the Pasig City Regional Trial Court on Wednesday, 20 May, concerning the incident.

Asked about details surrounding the hearing, Atienza said that she would refrain from further commenting on the evidence presented in the trial as she noted that they were instructed to do so.

However, the lawyer did express that she believed that they had a strong case against PGMN and trusts that the court would treat the case in a fair manner.

“What we can say right now is that we are confident in the strength of our case and our evidence and the court is the proper forum where we can test this evidence,” she said.

Romualdez was not physically present during the said hearing but Atienza explained that the lawmaker was prepared to present himself in court if he is ordered.