“Two years ago, I spoke of a principle that I deeply believe in: that the role of the President is to defend press freedom, never to diminish it. This conviction remains unchanged,” the President said.

“The Philippine government recognizes that a free, independent, and responsible press remains indispensable to any democratic society,” President Marcos noted.

Marcos maintained that his government considers media practitioners, including photojournalists, as its partners in promoting good governance and transparency.

And in the midst of threats posed by artificial intelligence-generated content, misinformation and disinformation, the President said the government remains responsive and steadfast in protecting the public’s right to accurate information.

For this reason, the government launched Oplan Kontra Fake News to protect the public from disinformation and hold accountable those behind it, President Marcos noted.

Through the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, the government continues to strengthen legal assistance, intelligence coordination, and cybercrime response mechanisms to better protect media practitioners, the Chief Executive added.

“The government and the media may not always agree, nor should they. But our shared interest remains the same: the pursuit of truth,” President Marcos added.

The FOCAP hosted the traditional Presidential Luncheon in Manila, which provides a unique forum for dialogue between the President and members of the foreign press.

Organized in May 1974, FOCAP comprises about 150 journalists and their staff, representing more than 50 international news organizations.

The organization aims to protect and safeguard the ideals of press freedom and uphold and safeguard members’ rights to practice their journalistic profession.