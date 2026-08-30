BAGUIO CITY— Personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection, Police, district jail, and other responders of Bucay, Abra conducted a force evacuation on 30 August 2026.

Around 24 families or 62 individuals from Pagala, Bucay were evacuated to a safer place. The said evacuation was conducted as continues rain caused the rising of the water level.

Based on the latest report of the Bucay Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Office (MDRRMO ), Barangay Pagala remains isolated due to high water level along the Abra River.

According to the PAGASA rain forecast, Abra is among the provinces to be under the orange rainfall category until the afternoon of 2 September 2026.