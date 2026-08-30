BAGUIO CITY — Residents of Baguio City are bracing for the effects of continuous downpours brought by the Southwest Monsoon or Habagat, which have caused erosion, fallen trees and landslides as of noon on 30 August 2026.
Response teams from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) are conducting site assessments, clearing operations and mitigation efforts to maintain public safety.
Heavy rainfall caused multiple localized incidents as of midday Sunday. In Purok 3, Happy Hallow, a landslide and falling boulder damaged a residential wall, a window and a local water line. Responders in Springhills, Loakan Apugan installed protective tarpaulins over an eroded slope to prevent further ground failure.
Soil erosion behind a single-story house in Purok Greenhills, Barangay Slaughter Compound, first noted on 9 August 2026, remained stable until 26 August, when falling rocks damaged the rear of the structure. Recent assessments indicate that the erosion continues to advance toward the building.
Meanwhile, emergency personnel inspected damaged drainage infrastructure affecting homes in Tiptop, Pacdal, to determine the appropriate repairs.
Traffic safety interventions were also conducted along Loakan Road in Loakan Proper, where responders removed leaning and unstable eucalyptus trees that posed a threat to motorists and pedestrians.
The CDRRMC continues to monitor weather conditions and hazard-prone areas. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong urged residents, particularly those near steep slopes and waterways, to remain alert, monitor official weather advisories and report hazards through the 911 emergency hotline or the Baguio In My Pocket app.