BAGUIO CITY — Residents of Baguio City are bracing for the effects of continuous downpours brought by the Southwest Monsoon or Habagat, which have caused erosion, fallen trees and landslides as of noon on 30 August 2026.

Response teams from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) are conducting site assessments, clearing operations and mitigation efforts to maintain public safety.

Heavy rainfall caused multiple localized incidents as of midday Sunday. In Purok 3, Happy Hallow, a landslide and falling boulder damaged a residential wall, a window and a local water line. Responders in Springhills, Loakan Apugan installed protective tarpaulins over an eroded slope to prevent further ground failure.