The threatening message was discovered early Friday morning, while a witness reportedly saw unidentified men on a motorcycle stop outside the eatery at around 4 a.m.

In a statement, the NUPL said, “We condemn this blatant act of intimidation and unmistakable threat against Atty. Bart and his family.”

The group said Rayco has been a dedicated people’s lawyer who defended the rights of activists, political prisoners and marginalized communities throughout the Bicol region.

Rayco served as NUPL vice president for Luzon and is an active officer of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Albay Chapter.

He also chaired the ALECO Multi-Sectoral Stakeholders Organization (AMSSO), defending the interests of Albay electricity consumers, and has carried out legal aid initiatives across Albay.

The NUPL said the government is obligated to ensure the safety of lawyers who are threatened for performing their functions.

“No lawyer should face persecution for the clients they represent or the causes they advance. The UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers expressly mandate governments to ensure that legal professionals can perform their duties ‘without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference,’” it said.

The NUPL stressed the importance of ensuring the independence of the legal profession, saying this is essential to the protection of human rights, due process and meaningful access to justice.

“We demand a prompt, thorough, and impartial investigation into this incident. The perpetrators and their instigators must be held fully accountable and effective protection must be guaranteed for Atty. Bart and his family,” the NUPL said.