Sandro Muhlach’s sexual assault case against independent contractors Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz may soon reach its conclusion, as defense counsel Atty. Maggie Abraham said a formal offer of evidence has already been filed.

In a message to an online writer, Abraham said: “Nag-file na po kami ng formal offer of evidence for the defense.”

“Next hearing is for checking if mag-rebuttal evidence pa ang prosecution. If hindi na, mag-schedule na ng date ng promulgation to release its decision,” she added.

Muhlach is no longer a talent of Sparkle GMA Artist Center. His most recent public appearances were at a basketball event and Bench Fashion Week.

In his last interview months ago, Muhlach revealed that he had completed his therapy sessions.