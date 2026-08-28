He stressed, however, that consultations are necessary to ensure the measure does not infringe on privacy and other individual rights.

“We are in the process of strengthening our measures to ensure that government-issued weapons are properly stored and kept. This will be carefully studied and we assure that the concerns and sentiments of all the sectors involved will be respected and factored in,” Nartatez said.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier proposed allowing police access to homes to check whether government-issued firearms are properly secured. He also called for amendments to implementing rules on gun storage and safekeeping.

The proposal followed two school shooting incidents in Tacloban and Zamboanga cities involving minors who allegedly used government-issued firearms.

Nartatez said any inspection policy must have clear procedures and safeguards protecting both gun holders and police personnel from possible abuse or harassment.

He assured the public that any measure adopted by the PNP would remain within the bounds of existing laws and respect individual rights.