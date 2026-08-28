“We support measures that strengthen the protection of our learners. The PNP is ready to work closely with DepEd and other stakeholders to ensure that schools remain safe and secure environments,” Nartatez said.

The measure calls for prevention, response and recovery mechanisms, including risk assessments, safety training, emergency procedures, active safety drills, and psychosocial and mental health support for affected students, families and school personnel.

Nartatez said the PNP would strengthen police visibility, threat assessments, emergency preparedness and coordination with school authorities.

“School safety must be preventive, responsive, and supportive. We will continue strengthening police visibility, threat assessment, emergency preparedness, and coordination with school authorities,” he said.

The proposal complements existing Department of Education and PNP initiatives, including the School Safety Campaign, campus inspections, visitor management and increased police patrols.

“Our first priority will be to ensure seamless coordination with DepEd and local stakeholders and to strengthen our police units’ capability to prevent and respond to threats against schools,” Nartatez said.