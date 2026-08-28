“The AI-enabled body cameras will enhance the PNP’s capability to document police operations with clearer and more reliable footage. This will help preserve evidence, support investigations, and promote greater accountability among our personnel,” Nartatez said Friday.

During a House Committee on Appropriations hearing on the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s proposed budget, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the PNP plans to procure between 10,000 and 20,000 AI-enabled body cameras this year.

The new cameras are expected to have improved lenses and image quality suitable for AI processing. Remulla said the procurement has already been bid out, with additional units planned annually.

Nartatez said the cameras could also protect police officers by providing an objective record of their encounters with the public.

“This technology will protect not only the public but also our police officers by providing an objective record of what transpired during police encounters and operations,” he said.

The PNP said it would coordinate with the DILG and other agencies in crafting guidelines for the cameras’ AI features and ensuring compliance with privacy and evidence-handling rules.

“We assure the public that these body cameras will be used to strengthen transparency and accountability in police operations,” Nartatez said.