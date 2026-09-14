The initial entrapment was conducted in front of a shooting range store in Barangay San Nicolas, City of San Fernando, Pampanga, by personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and other police units.

Three civilian suspects, aged 59, 55 and 62, were arrested after one of them allegedly received marked money from a 29-year-old PNP applicant in exchange for purported assistance in securing his admission into the police service.

The suspects allegedly initially demanded P250,000 before reducing the amount to P150,000.

Police recovered P1,000 in genuine marked money and P50,000 in boodle money, along with cellular phones, government-issued identification cards, a sling bag and a Honda Mobilio.

The operation stemmed from information provided by the complainant on 7 September regarding the alleged recruitment-extortion activities.

Investigators said one of the suspects later contacted the applicant again and demanded payment as supposed compensation for helping facilitate his entry into the PNP.

A follow-up investigation allegedly uncovered the involvement of two active police officers.

A police lieutenant serving as team leader of the Basilan Provincial Cyber Response Team under the Anti-Cybercrime Group was arrested in Quezon City in connection with the alleged scheme.

A patrolman assigned to the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Zambales Police Provincial Office was also arrested inside Camp Olivas after investigators learned he was allegedly set to receive a portion of the proceeds.

Police said information provided by one of the civilian suspects led investigators to the patrolman.

Authorities recovered another P1,000 in genuine marked money and P9,000 in boodle money, as well as a cellular phone, during the follow-up operation.

“A police uniform is not a shield for wrongdoing. Any police officer who uses his position, influence, or the name of the PNP to deceive and extort money from applicants will be dealt with firmly and without favor. We will not tolerate rogue cops who betray the trust placed in them and bring disgrace to the organization,” Nartatez said.

“Hindi namin kukunsintihin ang mga pulis na ginagamit ang kanilang ranggo at pangalan ng PNP para manloko at mangikil. Ang sinumang lalabag sa batas ay mananagot, kahit sino pa sila,” he added.

The five suspects were brought to the CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 office for booking and other procedures.

Police said appropriate complaints are being prepared for filing before the prosecutor’s office.