While she looks back fondly on the previous decade of her life, Nadine admitted that she feels more at home with the person she has become today.

“My 20s were great but I prefer my 30s,” she said. “Feeling ko mas calm ako. I know myself better. I know what I want, what I don’t want.”

That clarity, she explained, has also changed the way she approaches situations and relationships. Experience has taught her to become more deliberate about her choices rather than simply reacting to everything happening around her.

“Now I am more mindful of things,” Nadine shared, adding that she considers herself wiser in handling different aspects of life.

Another significant change has been the way she values the people around her. As her priorities evolved, so did her appreciation for relationships and the individuals who have become part of her journey.

“I am more appreciative of people now,” she said.

For Nadine, turning 30 was not about leaving behind the excitement of youth. Instead, it marked the beginning of a period defined by greater calm, discernment and confidence in knowing who she is.

Her reflections offer a different way of looking at aging—not as something to resist, but as an opportunity to become more intentional about life, relationships and oneself.