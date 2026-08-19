“Puwede ka namang maging beks pero straight ka,” she initially declared.

“A lot of people don’t know this pero sobrang bakla din ako,” she added.

Playing along with her admission, Rufo asked whether Nadine is “top, bottom or versa,” prompting Lustre to burst into laughter at the sexual innuendo.

She gamely answered that she is “top.”

“Gusto natin ang mga top,” Lustre said.

“Para kasi sa akin, ’yung top [ay] ’yung magaling sa lahat. ’Yung top sa school, top sa bar... basta ’yung nag-e-excel,” she explained when asked for her definition of “top.”

“Pero top talaga si Nadine kasi siya ’yung president. Top of the chain talaga, top of legislative. Executive kasi siya, eh,” Barcoma quipped.

How Nadine became ‘president’

Rufo then asked Lustre when she realized that netizens had effectively elected her “president” of the internet.

Lustre said she was surprised when writers of It’s Showtime began calling her president.

“Kasi daw sa Twitter. Meron daw nag-start ng trend to call me president,” she explained, admitting she did not know exactly when the nickname began.

“Pero feeling ko, mas naging strong ’yung pagtawag nila sa akin ng president after nu’ng in-interview ako about my live-in situation,” she added.

Asked to name the qualifications she believes a president should possess, Lustre pointed to being outspoken and standing up for what is right.

“Ang feeling ko, gusto ng tao ’yung outspoken, ’yung may pinaglalaban. Pero ’yung ipinaglalaban ay ’yung tama para sa lahat,” she said.

Then came the question: What would be President Nadine Lustre’s first executive order?

“Poppers para sa lahat,” she exclaimed.

Barcoma and Rufo erupted in laughter, with Barcoma declaring: “Ang ganda. Poppers para sa lahat!”

Lustre explained that the answer was inspired by her gay friends and their conversations whenever they get together.

“Kaya ko sinabi ’yun kasi nakakatuwa lang na ang dami kong friends na gay. I was around gays and I love it. Tapos every time na magkakasama kami, iyan ang lagi nilang topic. Tapos nagse-share silang lahat,” she said.

When Rufo noted that many people might wonder what “poppers” are, Lustre quickly joked: “’Yung ano, confetti. Cute kasi siya lalo na ’pag nasa labas kayo.”

“Para ’pag gusto mo ng paputok, para safe,” Barcoma added.

“Paputok sa labas para safe,” Rufo quipped.

‘It’s time to relax’

Asked what her tongue-in-cheek executive order would accomplish, Lustre turned to a more serious observation about the stress of everyday life.

“Lahat ng tao magre-relax. Sobra ang stress ng mga tao. Tapos lagi kong sinasabi kapag nandito ako sa Manila, parang ’yung mga tao laging tense, laging may hinahabol, laging nagmamadali. Parang lagi silang may gustong marating. Iyon ’yung feeling ko kapag nandito ako,” Lustre explained.

“It’s time to relax,” Barcoma said.

“Perfect ’yan para mag-relax,” Lustre quipped.

“Ibuka mo lang ang sarili mo para sa magic of life. Luwagan mo para pumasok ang biyaya,” Rufo joked.

Barcoma agreed that the exchange carried a timely reminder for people constantly rushing to achieve more in life.

The hosts then asked Lustre how she would pose for her official presidential portrait. She demonstrated by placing her hands on her head.

“Ang ganda. Hands on,” Barcoma said.

“Hands on siyang maging leader,” Rufo added.

“Parang hands on na siya, maliwanag pa ’yung kinabukasan ng Pilipinas.”