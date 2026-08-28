Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) has expanded its diagnostic imaging capabilities with the installation of a new SOMATOM Force CT scanner at its Radiologic Imaging Center.
Inaugurated on 5 August, the scanner offers high-speed imaging and can reconstruct up to 1,152 high-resolution images in a single scan, allowing physicians to obtain clearer images for faster and more precise diagnoses.
Its high-speed scanning is designed to accommodate patients who may have difficulty remaining still or holding their breath, including children, older adults, critically ill patients and individuals with elevated heart rates.
MDH said the technology could help physicians detect complex conditions more accurately and support personalized treatment plans.
The new CT scanner forms part of the hospital’s continuing investment in medical technology, facilities and diagnostic services as it builds on its 70-year history of providing health care.