The Business Administration Educators and Students Association Inc. (BAESAI) is strengthening collaboration among educators, industry professionals and academic institutions to advance business education in the Philippines.
According to Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) Information Officer Alvin Fidelson, BAESAI promotes academic excellence through research, professional development, conferences and strategic partnerships aimed at bridging classroom learning and industry practice.
“Academic excellence becomes more meaningful when linked with real-world experience. BAESAI is committed to building stronger connections between education and industry to develop competent and future-ready professionals,” said Prof. Juan Fajardo, national chairman of BAESAI.
The organization also supports research and innovation in entrepreneurship, productivity and economic development while encouraging continuous learning among business educators nationwide.
“By bringing together scholars, educators, and industry leaders, BAESAI helps cultivate the next generation of business professionals who will contribute to the country's growth and competitiveness,” said Prof. Julio O. Castillo Jr., national president of BAESAI.
BAESAI said it will continue expanding its network and partnerships to promote quality business education and help produce graduates equipped to lead, innovate and contribute to national development.
Its National Executive Board is composed of educators and professionals from various academic and communications institutions, including Prof. Les Ferriols of Assumption College; Fajardo of National University and De La Salle University; Prof. Lee Romanillos of National University and San Beda University; Prof. Pierre Yu of Manila Business College; Castillo Onia Julio Jr. of Cavite State University–Tanza Campus; Chris Patong for industry and international linkages; and Fidelson for communications, events and public relations.