The Business Administration Educators and Students Association Inc. (BAESAI) is strengthening collaboration among educators, industry professionals and academic institutions to advance business education in the Philippines.

According to Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) Information Officer Alvin Fidelson, BAESAI promotes academic excellence through research, professional development, conferences and strategic partnerships aimed at bridging classroom learning and industry practice.

“Academic excellence becomes more meaningful when linked with real-world experience. BAESAI is committed to building stronger connections between education and industry to develop competent and future-ready professionals,” said Prof. Juan Fajardo, national chairman of BAESAI.