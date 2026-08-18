The gold rating signifies that the hospital meets or exceeds international standards for emergency care delivery and operations.

“This is basically just the beginning of a new chapter for our hospital. While we celebrate this achievement, we recognize that accreditation is not the end but the beginning of greater responsibility,” MDH President Karl Dimaano said.

“It challenges us to continuously improve, embrace innovation, and uphold the highest standards of patient-centered care in all we do,” he added.

IFEM’s accreditation program provides a framework for emergency departments to assess their services, strengthen patient safety and improve patient-centered emergency care.

MDH said the recognition provides patients and their families added assurance that its emergency services have been assessed against internationally accepted standards.

The hospital said the distinction would also serve as a benchmark as it continues to improve its emergency care services.