“It’s a challenge because if we adapt to the changes, at the end of the day, you will still win the reward. Because I know at the end of the day, it’s your credibility that truly matters,” Atienza said.

The vice mayor said she had seen the challenges faced by journalists and the changes in the media industry, but urged members of the press to remain committed to their work and purpose.

Atienza also emphasized the importance of taking small but consistent steps in confronting difficulties.

“Sa Maynila, ang lakas ng paniniwala at maliliit na hakbang ang maghahatid sa tagumpay,” she said, stressing that determination and small steps could lead to success.

She encouraged the National Press Club and its members to stand by their principles and continue working despite the challenges confronting the media.

Atienza also expressed her support for journalists, saying she valued their voices, thoughts and opinions.

“I want you all to know, you have a friend and a daughter in me,” she said. “I want you to also know that I will always be here for you as well. And I love you all.”

She said the Manila city government would continue to support the press as journalists faced the changing media environment.

Atienza also acknowledged the importance of solidarity among members of the press, encouraging them to support one another as they confront difficulties in the industry.

Her remarks came as the National Press Club marked a celebration focused on press freedom, with journalists and media practitioners highlighting the need to protect the role of the press in informing the public.